Prestige Group launches its largest residential township in Bengaluru, eyes Rs 6,000 crore revenue

Bengaluru-based developer Prestige Group has launched its largest residential township in a single-phase development in Bengaluru with a revenue potential of Rs 6,000 crore.

The project Prestige Park Grove, located close to the eastern IT corridor of Whitefield, sprawls across a 71-acre land parcel with 3,627 apartments in 19 high-rise towers. The project, located close to Kadugodi metro station, will also include a villa enclave with 88 independent villas.

"We expect to fully materialise the revenue potential within the current financial year. The success of this project strengthens the company's belief in the demand in the Whitefield region where a slew of launches are planned in the coming quarters," Praveer Srivastava, Senior Vice President, Residential Sales, Prestige Group told Moneycontrol.

The pricing

The price for 3BHK apartments with 1,400 square feet area will start from Rs 1.5 crore, 4BHKs spread across 2,369 sq ft will start from Rs 2.1 crore and 4BHK luxury villas will start from Rs 5.7 crore and go up to Rs 10 crore. The project will also have 1BHKs with 858 sq ft of carpet area.

The 3BHK rentals in Whitefield are currently between Rs 40,000-60,000 while 1BHKs have crossed Rs 20,000, local brokers say.

On August 10, Prestige Group partnered with PropVR, the 3D visualisation arm of Square Yards, for launching and 3D-modelling of the upcoming luxury projects inside Metaverse.