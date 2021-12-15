Prestige Group and Awfis partner to provide 5 lakh sq ft of grade-A flexible working spaces; to invest Rs 110 crore

Representative Image (Awfis)

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group has joined hands with co-working space provider Awfis for the second time in a year to add 12 new centres spread across an area of 5 lakh sq. ft to its property portfolio with an investment of Rs 110 crore.

Both companies will invest jointly to set up these centres in the ratio of 50:50. Of these, the Pune centre is expected to be operational in the next nine months, others would be open in the next 30-60 days.

Under the collaboration, Awfis will offer around five lakh sq. feet of Grade-A flex office spaces within Prestige Group's premium commercial properties in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, covering a total capacity of about 10,000 seats.

These 12 centres are spread out in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune with seven centres in Bengaluru, two in Chennai and one each in Hyderabad and Pune. These are in prominent central business districts or CBDs like UB City, Hosur Road, Whitefield and Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, Saidapet and Mount Road in Chennai and Begumpet in Hyderabad.

Earlier in March 2021, the two companies inked a partnership for six co-working centres, spread across Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, covering a total capacity of 4,000 seats spread across 2 lakh sq. ft and invested around Rs 40 crore.

Of the six centres, four are located in Bengaluru’s prime commercial locations such as Koramangala, Outer Ring Road and two in Whitefield with the other two centres being in Guindy, Chennai and Begumpet, Hyderabad respectively. All the six centres announced after the inking of the first partnership have been launched.

"The total investment for the 18 centres is expected to touch Rs 150 crore," Amit Ramani, founder and CEO, Awfis told Moneycontrol.

“We have included Pune this time round. This partnership including 12 new centres will touch almost 10,000 seats spread across a total area of almost 5 lakh sq. ft within a year’s time,” he said.

"The total number of seats in these 18 centres will touch 10,000 and these would be spread across an area of 5 lakh sq. ft," he told Moneycontrol.

This partnership aims at catering to the growing demand for co-working spaces, for startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), mid and large-sized corporates that are looking to adopt hybrid/ agile workplace models, amidst the new normal.

“Both companies aim to cater to the growing demand among enterprise clients and large corporations while continuing to cater to start-ups and SMEs, who were the early adopters of co-working. The growth of the Awfis network in multiple Prestige properties is testament to provide quality infrastructure for India Inc.,” he said.

The first centre being inaugurated in line with this announcement, is at Prestige Tech Park with a capacity of more than 860 seats. The space is strategically located in Bengaluru’s prominent IT corridor on Outer Ring Road. The centre is part of Awfis’ newly launched premium workspace offering- ‘Awfis Gold’ and therefore houses premium private workspaces as well as collaborative work environments.

“The positive sentiment that is being witnessed in the market first-hand from all key stakeholders resuscitates this collaborative initiative to nurture the spirit of innovation and grow in the flexible workspace sector. Nearly 40 million sq. ft of co-working space is now spread across the length and breadth of this country, we definitely believe that the FLEX segment of the office landscape will continue to rapidly grow,” said Juggy Marwaha, CEO, Prestige Office Ventures.

Awfis currently has 95 centres and 55,000 seats across 12 cities and is close to reaching the 100 centre milestone in the coming few months.

Prestige Group has completed 112 commercial projects spread across 36 million sq. ft with 24 upcoming commercial projects spread across 42 million sq. ft in some of the major cities of the country.

Almost half of the office occupiers who already have a presence in tier-II cities are using flexible spaces due to the availability of shorter leases and a cautious approach by companies towards incurring capital expenditure. In fact, as many as 78 percent of these occupiers are expected to expand within the next one year with 84 percent wanting to utilise flex spaces, a survey by JLL and Awfis has said.

Tier-II cities are also gaining momentum with occupiers looking to enhance their presence, given the business opportunity in the interiors and talent availability in these cities with the reverse migration seen post COVID-19.