MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Prestige Estates Q3 sales bookings jump over 2-fold to record Rs 4,268 crore

The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 2,026 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
Representative image

Representative image

Realty firm Prestige Estates on Monday reported over two-fold jump in sales bookings at record Rs 4,267.6 crore for the quarter ended December. The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 2,026 crore in the year-ago period.

The Bengaluru-based Prestige group has also clocked the highest-ever collections of Rs 2,431.6 crore during the December quarter, up 70 per cent year-on-year. During April-December 2021, the company's sales bookings rose 97 per cent to record Rs 7,113.4 crore as against Rs 3,610.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

ALSO READ: National level model agreement required to deter builders from fleecing homebuyers: SC

The collections rose 51 per cent at Rs 5,005.4 crore during the first nine months of this fiscal as against Rs 3,307.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Prestige group Chairman Irfan Razack said, The new sales were backed by the great response to our newly launched project and the existing inventories across geographies.

The company looks forward to continuing to expand its footprint in high growth opportunity markets, he added. Venkat K Narayana, Chief Executive Officer, Prestige Group, said, "We strongly believe there is a tremendous opportunity to expand our core markets as we continue to deliver our quality products on time."

Close

Related stories

The company is looking forward to further growth in its sales bookings in 2022, with a launch pipeline of over 15 million square feet, he added. Prestige Group has operations in 12 locations in India.

The group has completed 255 projects with developable area of 144 million square feet and has 47 ongoing projects across segments, with total developable area of 58 million square feet. Further, it has 79 million square feet under planning and holds a land bank with potential developable area of over 27 million square feet.
PTI
Tags: #Prestige Estates #Q3 sales bookings #Real Estate
first published: Jan 17, 2022 10:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.