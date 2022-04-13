Prestige Estates crosses Rs 10,000 crore pre-sale benchmark; sees record sales of ₹10,382 crore in FY22

Bengaluru-based realty major Prestige Estates on April 13 reported a 90 percent increase in sales bookings to Rs 10,382.2 crore in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year on the back of robust demand, the company said in a regulatory filing. The developer’s sales booking stood at Rs 5,460.8 crore in FY 2020-21.

Providing an update on operations for the year ended March 31, 2022, the company said that it also clocked its highest-ever collections of Rs 7,466.4 crore, up 47 percent from the previous year.

“…Prestige Group has crossed Rs 10,000 crore presales benchmark, presales during FY22 stood at Rs 10,382 crore. We continue to witness steadfast momentum for our offerings with more and more consumers aspiring to be a part of the Prestige family. This record sales are backed by robust response to our 16.77 million sq ft newly launched projects and for under construction and completed inventory,” Prestige Group chairman Irfan Razack said.

In FY22, the group launched 16.77 million square feet across geographies. In FY'23, it plans to launch over 15 million square feet. On the execution front, the group completed 14.26 million square feet in FY'22.

“New sales have come from 15.07 million sq ft of sales volume, with an average selling price of Rs 6,890 per sq ft and our collections were also all time high at Rs 7,466 crore. We ended the year with the completion of 14.26 million sft across geographies," said Venkat K Narayana, Chief Executive Officer, Prestige Group.

In FY2023, the company would focus on revenue expansion by capitalising on brand premium, execution track record and market consolidation theme.

The company had a string of launches, spread over 15 million sq ft, line up across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai, which should help it set a new benchmark in FY23, Narayana said.

While the group completed 265 projects with developable area of 149 million sq ft, it has 42 onging projects with a developable area of 63 mn sq ft.