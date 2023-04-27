Prestige Acre buys land in Bengaluru for around Rs 187 crore

Prestige Acre Private Ltd, a Prestige Group company, has bought a land parcel worth Rs 187.50 crore in Bengaluru, documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real-estate data analytics firm showed.

Prestige Acre has aggregated land parcels spread across 56.29 acres for Rs 187.50 crore, documents showed. The deal was registered on February 16, 2023.

All properties are located at Jigani and Rajapura villages, Jigani Hobli, Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru. The seller is Rajapura Homes Private Ltd. The deal attracted stamp duty and registration charges worth Rs 10.59 crore, documents showed.

An email has been sent to the Prestige Group.

Vandana Ramnani