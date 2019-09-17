App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Prepare plan to increase Lucknow metro ridership: Chief Secy

At every station, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation should ensure and develop necessary facilities like bus and auto stops, and footpaths, the CS said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on September 16 directed officers to prepare an action plan to increase ridership of the Lucknow metro.

He also asked the officials to implement the one-city-one card scheme for the Lucknow Metro and the city's bus services.

"For providing better transport facilities to the common people an effective action plan should be prepared to increase ridership for the metro from ChaudhariCharan Singh airport to Munshipulia," Tiwari said while presiding over a meeting here.

Close

At every station, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation should ensure and develop necessary facilities like bus and auto stops, and footpaths, the CS said.

related news

He also directed the Lucknow municipal corporation, the Lucknow Development Authority, the housing board and the public works department to provide adequate support to develop parking facilities near metro stations.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #India #Lucknow metro #Real Estate

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.