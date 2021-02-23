Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2021: Centre approves 56,368 new houses

The government has approved the construction of 56,368 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-U), the housing and urban affairs ministry said in a statement.

The construction of PMAY-U houses are in various stages. As of now, more than 73 lakh houses have been grounded and nearly 43 lakh have been completed, the ministry said.

The PMAY-U, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to ensure housing for all by 2022. The government has set a target of 1.12 crore houses to be constructed in urban areas in the country over a period of seven years from 2015 to 2022.

The decision was taken at the 53rd meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) held on February 22. These houses are proposed to be constructed under various verticals of PMAY-U Mission. A total of 11 states and union territories attended the meeting.

“Let’s get into the mode of implementation and execution,” said Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

He urged the states/UTs to ensure 100 percent completion and delivery of PMAY-U houses to all its eligible beneficiaries within the Mission period. The participating States/UTs were also directed to use the online mechanism (MIS) for proper implementation and monitoring of the Mission.

The progress of Light House Projects (LHPs) and Demonstration Housing Projects (DHPs) was also reviewed by the secretary, MoHUA.

The foundation stones of the LHPs were laid by prime minister Narendra Modi on January 1, 2021.

The houses under LHPs are being constructed at Lucknow, Ranchi, Rajkot, Agartala, Chennai and Indore. To promote these LHP sites as Live Laboratories for transfer of technology to the field, the ministry has initiated an online enrolment drive for Technograhis to encourage large scale citizen participation and create technical awareness and on-site learning, the ministry said.

Mishra also said that the mission was promoting women empowerment by allotting houses in the name of women beneficiaries or joint ownership.

MoHUA aims to provide pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries of urban India by 2022 when the country celebrates 75 years of Independence.