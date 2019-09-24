Possession starts at Wave City Center in Noida

Wave City Center, located in Sector 32, Noida, has started handing over constructed units.

Occupancy Certificate has been received for over 4 lakh sq ft of area. The project is built on a ground plus two structure.

"We are delighted to receive the Occupancy Certificate for HSSC. We are delivering our first retail product, which is set to change the retail scenario in Noida. We are giving our customers a destination with a different shopping experience," said CJ Singh, COO, Wave City Center.

The retail space gives shoppers a clutter free shopping experience and retailers more covered (usable) area. Apart from space efficiency, investors get freedom from paying heavy CAM charges. In a mall, CAM charges may range from Rs. 35-40 per sq. ft., but here, the Common Area Maintenance (CAM) charges are expected to be around Rs. 10 per sq ft thus reducing the burden on the retailer.