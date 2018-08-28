App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Poor to severe air quality  observed in Delhi for a total of 398 days in  last three years: CPCB

In 2018 (till August 26), poor to severe air quality was observed for 120 days, while in 2017 it was 125 days and in 2016 it was 153.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Poor to severe air quality was observed in the national capital for a total of 398 days out of 703 days, considered over a period of three years, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The CPCB also listed out the approach it was adopting for the upcoming winter season.

Some of the measures include field inspections by the CPCB, decentralised management of air quality – a micro level action plan, linking micro level action plan of various agencies, implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi and  NCR towns, a CPCB official told reporters.

The measures also included formation of expert committees and panels and follow-up with agencies for directions, the official said.

In 2018 (till August 26), poor to severe air quality was observed for 120 days, while in 2017 it was 125 days and in 2016 it was 153.

The total number of days considered for the analysis were 227 in 2016 and 238 each in 2017 and 2018, the official added.

Moreover, reasons at local level were listed as biomass burning, secondary particulates, vehicles, coal and fly ash, road and soil dust.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 11:00 pm

tags #air quality #Central Pollution Control Board

