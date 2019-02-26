PM Narendra Modi takes Metro ride to ISKCON temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 26 boarded a metro train from Khan Market station on way to attend an event at ISKCON temple in south Delhi's East of Kailash and travelled back by the same mode in the evening.

"The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi travelled in Delhi Metro's Violet Line today. He boarded the Metro train at Khan Market Metro station at 4:25 pm and travelled upto Nehru Place Metro station. The Prime Minister travelled back by boarding Metro from Kailash Colony station at 5:45pm and leaving from Khan Market Metro station at 5:56pm," said DMRC officials.



Here are some images from the Gita Aradhana Mahotsav at Delhi’s iconic ISKCON temple.

Unveiled a Bhagwad Gita that is 2.8 meters high and weighs over 800 kg. The Gita’s prolific teachings have touched the lives of millions of people across the world. pic.twitter.com/QENuLnF7C9 February 26, 2019

Modi unveiled a giant Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg at the temple, located near Kailash Colony metro station.