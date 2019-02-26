App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi takes Metro ride to ISKCON temple

Modi boarded the Metro train at Khan Market Metro station at 4:25 pm and travelled upto Nehru Place Metro station.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Narendra Modi's Twitter handle
Image: Narendra Modi's Twitter handle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi  on February 26 boarded a metro train from Khan Market station on way to attend an event at ISKCON temple in south Delhi's East of Kailash and travelled back by the same mode in the evening.

"The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi travelled in Delhi Metro's Violet Line today. He boarded the Metro train at Khan Market Metro station at 4:25 pm and travelled upto Nehru Place Metro station. The Prime Minister travelled back by boarding Metro from Kailash Colony station at 5:45pm and leaving from Khan Market Metro station at 5:56pm," said DMRC officials.

Modi unveiled a giant Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg at the temple, located near Kailash Colony metro station.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 08:33 pm

tags #Bhagawad Gita #DMRC #ISKON #metro #Modi #Prime Minister #Real Estate

