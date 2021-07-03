MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi reviews Light House Projects across country via drones

Earlier on January 1, 2021, the PM had launched the Light House Projects (LHPs) to use new technology to complete housing projects faster while making them more resilient. Using the modern technology, currently work in 6 light house projects at different sites is going on.

Moneycontrol News
July 03, 2021 / 06:44 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 reviewed the progress of Light House Projects (LHPs) across the country via drones.

Instead of brick and mortar walls, prefabricated Sandwich Panel system will be used under the new projects in Indore.

For Rajkot, light houses will be built using French technology and have monolithic concrete construction technology using tunnel and the house will be more capable of withstanding disasters.

However, in Chennai US and Finland technologies will use the Precast Concrete system, which will construct the house faster and cheaper. While for Ranchi, houses will be built using Germany's 3D construction system. Under this, each room will be made separately and then the entire structure will be added in the same way as Lego Blocks toys.

In similar way, houses are being built in Agartala with the steel frames using New Zealand's technology which can withstand major earthquake risk.
TAGS: #drones #LHPs #light house projects #modern technology #Narendra Modi
first published: Jul 3, 2021 06:41 pm

