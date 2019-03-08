App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi to inaugurate Blue Line and Red Line extensions of Delhi Metro today

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of the Blue Line and the 9.4-km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of the Red Line on March 8. (Image: Vandana Ramnani)
1/9

Blue Line | This extension of the operational Dwarka Sector 21 – NOIDA City Centre Blue Line comprises of six elevated stations -- Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City. (Image: Vandana Ramnani)
2/9

After the opening of this section, the Dwarka Sector 21 – NOIDA Electronic City Blue Line will become 56.46 km long. (Image: Vandana Ramnani)
3/9

The entire Dwarka Sector 21 – Electronic City Blue Line corridor will be Delhi Metro’s second longest Metro corridor after the 59 km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor of Phase 3. (Image: Vandana Ramnani)
4/9

This section will be a major boost for many residential localities in Sector 34, 52 and 22 as well as commercial areas in Sector 59, 61, 62 and Electronic City. It will also benefit residents of Ghaziabad. (Image: Vandana Ramnani)
5/9

Once the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section becomes operational, the extended corridor will also bring the Blue Line close to the recently-opened Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida. (Image: Vandana Ramnani)
6/9

There is a distance of around 300 metres between the Sector-51 metro station, the terminus of the Aqua Line in Noida, and the upcoming Sector-52 metro station of the Blue Line. (Image: Vandana Ramnani)
7/9

Red Line | Passenger services on this Red Line section are slated to start on March 9 from 8 am. It will take the rapid transit network into the interiors of Ghaziabad for the first time. (Image: Vandana Ramnani)
8/9

The Delhi Metro's current operational span is 327 km with 236 stations. After the opening of the two corridors, it will extend to over 342 km with 250 stations. (Image: Vandana Ramnani)
9/9

First Published on Mar 8, 2019 08:07 am

tags #Blue Line #Delhi Metro #India #PM Modi #Real Estate #Red Line #Slideshow

