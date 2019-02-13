PM Modi to address CREDAI’s YouthCon event in Delhi on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Wednesday address a real estate conference organised by the real estate body CREDAI in the national capital.

The prime minister will address the CREDAI YouthCon-19 at Talkatora Stadium here, an official statement said. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, finance minister Piyush Goyal and housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri are also scheduled to address the two-day event.

Sessions being held at the Credai YouthCon would focus on How Housing for All and RERA have changed the Game for Real Estate, When Finance and Real Estate Met and Importance of Finance in India’s Growth Story

CREDAI YouthCon is the annual Youth Conclave of CREDAI, held to bring together the future of the real estate Industry in India. The CREDAI Youth Wing or CYW was formed to bring together the next generation of real estate builders and developers in order to nurture them to become better professionals, a Credai statement said.

CREDAI was established almost two decades ago and has over 10,000 members under its umbrella.