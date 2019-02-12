Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

PM Modi to address CREDAI conference in Delhi

YouthCon is the annual youth conclave of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI), held to bring together the future of the real estate Industry in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Wednesday address a real estate conference organised by realtors' apex body CREDAI in the national capital. The prime minister will address the CREDAI YouthCon-19 on February 13 at Talkatora Stadium here, an official statement said.

"The Prime Minister will also visit the exhibition organised by CREDAI," it added.

YouthCon is the annual youth conclave of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI), held to bring together the future of the real estate Industry in India.

Earlier, CREDAI had said in a statement that Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri are also scheduled to address the two-day event.

"CREDAI's initiatives towards the development of the Indian real estate know no bounds and aim to create an extremely conducive environment to spearhead the growth of the Indian economy," Jaxay Shah, national president at CREDAI, said.

Established in 1999, CREDAI is the apex body representing real estate developers from over 200 cities in the country. It has more than 10,000 members.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 09:48 pm

tags #Business #Narendra Modi #Real Estate

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.