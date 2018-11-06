App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

PM Modi likely to inaugurate EMP Expressway on November 17 or 18

Once the KMP expressway is thrown open, heavy vehicles will get access to various industrial towns like Maneser, Sohna, Dharuhera, Bawal and Bhiwadi in Haryana without entering Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the 136-km Kundli-Maneser-Palwal (KMP) expressway on November 17 or 18, said a Haryana minister on November 5. PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh said the decision was taken during a meeting between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Prime Minister Modi on Saturday.

Singh said the prime minister is likely to inaugurate the expressway at Manesar where he would also address a rally on the occasion.

“Following the meeting, we have proposed to the PMO November 17 and 18 as tentative dates for the rally. The PMO officials will confirm the date after checking the prime minister's scheduled," Singh said.

A 54-km stretch of the 135.6-km KMP Expressway between Maneser and Palwal is already operational since 2015, but its 83.6 km stretch between Kundli and Maneser ran into land acquisition hurdles, delaying the project.

Once the KMP expressway is thrown open, heavy vehicles will get access to various industrial towns like Maneser, Sohna, Dharuhera, Bawal and Bhiwadi in Haryana without entering Delhi.

The expressway will cut down the distance between various northern and western states.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 11:15 am

tags #Delhi #India #Narendra Modi #Real Estate

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.