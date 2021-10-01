PM Modi launches second phases of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1 launched the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) aimed at making all Indian cities garbage-free and water-secure.

The aim of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 is to make the cities garbage-free. "With this second phase, we are aiming to achieve sewage and safety management, making cities water-secure and ensuring that dirty nullahs don't merge into rivers," Modi said at the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 in the Capital.

India was processing about one lakh tonne of waste every day and the garbage mountains in cities would be processed and removed completely in the new phases, the Prime Minister said. "One such garbage mountain has been in Delhi for long, it’s also waiting to be removed,” Modi said.

The new phases were an important step towards fulfilling the dreams of BR Ambedkar, he said as launched the schemes at New Delhi’s Ambedkar International Centre.

"It's our privilege that today's programme has been organised at the BR Ambedkar Centre. Babasaheb believed that urban development was pivotal to removing inequality," Modi said.

The young, too, were doing their bit to strengthen the cleanliness initiative. "Toffee wrappers are no longer thrown on the ground, but kept in pockets. Small children now urge the elders not to litter," he said.

“The youth are taking initiative. Some are earning wealth from waste, while some are creating awareness. There is segregation of dry and wet waste, there's awareness.

Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India mission) succeeded not only because lakhs of toilets were built or waste processing was raised to 70 percent "but also because PM Modi made this project into a 'Jan Andolan' ”, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Phase 2

These flagship programs signify a step forward in march towards effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanising India and would also help towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, a statement from the prime minister's office had said on September 30.

Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 envisions to make all cities garbage-free and ensure grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under AMRUT, make all urban local bodies “as ODF+” and those with a population of below 1 lakh “as ODF++”, thereby achieving the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas.

An area is declared ODF+ if in a day, not a single person is found defecating and/or urinating in the open and all community and public toilets are functional. The ODF++ requires safe management and treatment of faecal sludge and sewage, with no discharging or dumping in drains, water bodies or open areas.

The Swachh Bharat Mission aims to eliminate open defecation in the country.

The Mission will focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilising the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of legacy dumpsites for effective solid waste management.

The outlay of SBM-U 2.0 is around ₹1.41 lakh crore, the statement said.

AMRUT 2.0 aims to provide 100 percent coverage of water supply to all households in around 4,700 urban local bodies by providing about 2.68 crore tap connections and 100 percent coverage of sewerage and septage in 500 AMRUT cities by providing around 2.64 crore sewer/septage connections, which will benefit more than 10.5 crore people.

It will adopt the principles of circular economy and promote conservation and rejuvenation of surface and groundwater bodies.

The mission promotes data-led governance in water management and technology sub-mission to leverage latest technologies and skills.

Pey Jal Survekshan (potable water survey) will be conducted to promote competition among cities. The outlay of AMRUT 2.0 is around ₹2.87 lakh crore.