PM Modi inaugurates three-day urban conclave in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5 inaugurated the Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape conference-cum-expo in Lucknow and digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

He also virtually interacted with beneficiaries of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister released a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and announced the setting up of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow.

He also laid the foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT; flagged off 75 smart electric buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Ghaziabad.

Earlier, he walked through the three exhibitions being set up in the Expo. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme comprises various events including the Inauguration of New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape and a conference and exhibition on the subject, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital.

“Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has sanctioned 17.3 lakh houses and 8.8 lakh beneficiaries have been handed over houses so far under the scheme. Many more will be handed over by the prime minister today,” housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in his address in Lucknow.

The Conference-cum-Expo is being organised by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) from October 5 to 7 October 2021 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The theme is transforming the urban landscape with a specific focus on the transformative changes brought about in Uttar Pradesh. All States/UTs will participate in the Conference-cum-Expo, which will help in experience sharing, commitment and direction for further action.

Three exhibitions are set up in the Conference-cum-Expo. An exhibition titled ‘New Urban India’, showcasing the achievements and future projections of the transformative Urban Missions highlights the achievements under Flagship Urban Missions in the past seven years and further showcases projections for the future.

An exhibition on 75 Innovative Construction Technologies, named ‘Indian Housing Technology Mela’ (IHTM), under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India), showcasing domestically developed indigenous and innovative construction technologies, materials and processes.

An exhibition to showcase the performance of Uttar Pradesh after 2017, under the Flagship Urban Missions and future projections with the theme UP@75: Transforming Urban Landscape in Uttar Pradesh.

The exhibitions will showcase the achievements so far under various Flagship Urban Missions of MoHUA. The themes of the exhibits are Clean Urban India, Water Secure Cities, Housing For All, New Construction Technologies, Smart City Development, Sustainable Mobility and Cities Promoting Livelihood Opportunities.