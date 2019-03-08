PM Modi inaugurates Red Line extension of Delhi Metro today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the 9.4-km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of the Red Line on March 8 and the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of the Blue Line on March 9. Both the extensions will open to the public on March 9, with the Red Line extension opening to the public at 8 am, while the Blue Line extension to open at 4 pm. These DMRC images are shared exclusively with Moneycontrol.