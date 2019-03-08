PM Modi inaugurates Red Line extension of Delhi Metro today

The Delhi Metro's current operational span is 327 km with 236 stations. After the opening of the two corridors, it will extend to over 342 km with 250 stations. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the 9.4-km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of the Red Line on March 8 and the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of the Blue Line on March 9. Both the extensions will open to the public on March 9, with the Red Line extension opening to the public at 8 am, while the Blue Line extension to open at 4 pm. These DMRC images are shared exclusively with Moneycontrol. 2/9 Blue Line | This extension of the operational Dwarka Sector 21 – NOIDA City Centre Blue Line comprises of six elevated stations -- Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City. 3/9 After the opening of this section, the Dwarka Sector 21 – NOIDA Electronic City Blue Line will become 56.46 km long. 4/9 The entire Dwarka Sector 21 – Electronic City Blue Line corridor will be Delhi Metro’s second longest Metro corridor after the 59 km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor of Phase 3. 5/9 This section will be a major boost for many residential localities in Sector 34, 52 and 22 as well as commercial areas in Sector 59, 61, 62 and Electronic City. It will also benefit residents of Ghaziabad. 6/9 Once the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section becomes operational, the extended corridor will also bring the Blue Line close to the recently-opened Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida. 7/9 There is a distance of around 300 metres between the Sector-51 metro station, the terminus of the Aqua Line in Noida, and the upcoming Sector-52 metro station of the Blue Line. 8/9 Red Line | Passenger services on this Red Line section are slated to start on March 9 from 8 am. It will take the rapid transit network into the interiors of Ghaziabad for the first time. 9/9 The Delhi Metro's current operational span is 327 km with 236 stations. After the opening of the two corridors, it will extend to over 342 km with 250 stations. First Published on Mar 8, 2019 08:07 am