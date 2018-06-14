PM Modi inaugurates 10th smart city centre in Naya Raipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the country’s 10th Smart City Integrated Command and Control Centre at Naya Raipur - the upcoming capital city of Chhattisgarh and the country’s first smart greenfield city.

Housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Puri and chief minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh were present at the occasion.

Under the ambitious Smart City Mission, Integrated Command and Control Centres in nine cities are operational in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Pune, Nagpur, Rajkot, Visakhapatnam, Bhopal and Kakinada.

The Centre will control and monitor online water and power supply, sanitation, traffic movement, integrated building management, city connectivity and Internet infrastructure (data centre), under one roof.

The monitoring of Naya Raipur city will also be carried out from the facility.

The command and control centre will be managed through a GIS (geographic information system) platform, where residents can register their complaints regarding service dysfunction through helpline numbers, a housing ministry statement said.

Naya Raipur is one of the three Smart Cities of Chhattisgarh selected under the Smart Cities Mission. The other two cities are Raipur and Bilaspur. Naya Raipur is being envisioned as a service hub across multiple sectors including information technology, biotechnology, finance, trade, hospitality, medical and education.

Naya Raipur is also the first digitally accessible smart city in the country which has pioneered in implementing Universal Access IT systems which would include and empower citizens with a disability to access with ease.

It has selected Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, in partnership with Schneider Electric, as the Master System Integrator (MSI) by following a competitive bidding process to design, develop, implement, operate and maintain smart governance, city surveillance system, utility management system, intelligent transport management system, integrated command and control centre, data centre and integrated building management system and smart network, a ministry statement said.