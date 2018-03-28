Piramal Realty launches premium project spread over 2 million sq ft in South Mumbai

Piramal Realty (PRL), the real estate development arm of Piramal Group, on Wednesday announced the launch of a premium residential development spread over 2 million square feet in South Mumbai. The company will be investing Rs 2,600 crore in this project.

Piramal Mahalaxmi, the flagship project, will offer views of the 225-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the Arabian Sea, Willingdon Golf Course and the Mumbai Harbour, a company release said.

The 63-storeyed tower, with over 300 units, offers amenities such as swimming pools with infinite views, podium garden, landscaped outdoor terraces, gym, sports hall and jogging and cycling tracks.

The 2 and 3 BHK residences will be sold on an expression of interest format starting March 31, 2018, the company said.

“Through this development, we intend to continue setting new benchmarks in the real estate industry. Much akin to world class metropolitan cities, with the likes of New York’s Manhattan, London, or Hong Kong, Piramal Mahalaxmi offers units that are designed based on market demand. Offering Lifetime Views of the Racecourse and the Sea, this will be South Mumbai’s most prestigious residential project,” said Anand Piramal, executive director, Piramal Group and founder, Piramal Realty.

Earlier this year, Piramal Realty had announced a development agreement with Omkar Realtors for developing this 2 million square feet marquee project in Mahalaxmi. As per the agreement, Piramal Realty will lead the design, development, construction, sales and marketing, Piramal Mahalaxmi.