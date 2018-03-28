App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piramal Realty launches premium project spread over 2 million sq ft in South Mumbai

The 2 and 3 BHK residences will be sold on an expression of interest format starting March 31, 2018, the company said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Piramal Realty (PRL), the real estate development arm of Piramal Group, on Wednesday announced the launch of a premium residential development spread over 2 million square feet in South Mumbai. The company will be investing Rs 2,600 crore in this project.

Piramal Mahalaxmi, the flagship project, will offer views of the 225-acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the Arabian Sea, Willingdon Golf Course and the Mumbai Harbour, a company release said.

The 63-storeyed tower, with over 300 units, offers amenities such as swimming pools with infinite views, podium garden, landscaped outdoor terraces, gym, sports hall and jogging and cycling tracks.

The 2 and 3 BHK residences will be sold on an expression of interest format starting March 31, 2018, the company said.

related news

 “Through this development, we intend to continue setting new benchmarks in the real estate industry. Much akin to world class metropolitan cities, with the likes of New York’s Manhattan, London, or Hong Kong, Piramal Mahalaxmi offers units that are designed based on market demand. Offering Lifetime Views of the Racecourse and the Sea, this will be South Mumbai’s most prestigious residential project,” said Anand Piramal, executive director, Piramal Group and founder, Piramal Realty.

Earlier this year, Piramal Realty had announced a development agreement with Omkar Realtors for developing this 2 million square feet marquee project in Mahalaxmi. As per the agreement, Piramal Realty will lead the design, development, construction, sales and marketing, Piramal Mahalaxmi.

tags #luxury housing #Piramal #Real Estate

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.