App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piramal Realty launches 70-storey tower at Piramal Mahalaxmi

Price of luxurious residences start at Rs 6.64 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Piramal Realty has launched a 70-storey tower offering luxurious 3 and 4-bed private residences starting at Rs 6.64 crore at its flagship project in South Mumbai called Piramal Mahalaxmi.

The company has released 150 units for booking in the launch phase. The tower offers views of the Mahalaxmi Race Course, the Arabian Sea, Willingdon Golf Course and the Mumbai Harbour, a company statement said.

The announcement, as per the release, follows the launch of Piramal Mahalaxmi, where the first tower witnessed bookings worth Rs 1500 crore during its launch.

Towering up to 70 storeys, the Central Tower offers a dedicated swimming pool, exclusive fitness centre, resident lounge and a library to its residents. These are in addition to the overall amenities offered by Piramal Mahalaxmi such as infinity-edge swimming pool, podium garden among other things.

related news

With over 2 million square feet of development, Piramal Mahalaxmi is designed based on market demand and is set to be one of the largest premium residential developments in South Mumbai. Piramal Mahalaxmi is a joint development project between Piramal Realty and Omkar Realtors.

“Our vision for Piramal Mahalaxmi is to create a world-class development that caters to a spectrum of customers and their specific needs, while remaining true to its style, sophistication, and offerings. The residences in the Central Tower will offer utmost privacy with stunning panoramas from every angle. Excellent connectivity, lifetime views, competitively priced residences with a premium address in a city such as Mumbai will continue to remain the unique selling point of Piramal Mahalaxmi. Together, the two towers will represent a new era of contemporary living,” said Naaman Atallah, CEO, Piramal Realty.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 02:27 pm

tags #Housing #mumbai #Piramal Realty #Real Estate

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.