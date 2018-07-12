Piramal Realty launches 70-storey tower at Piramal Mahalaxmi

Piramal Realty has launched a 70-storey tower offering luxurious 3 and 4-bed private residences starting at Rs 6.64 crore at its flagship project in South Mumbai called Piramal Mahalaxmi.

The company has released 150 units for booking in the launch phase. The tower offers views of the Mahalaxmi Race Course, the Arabian Sea, Willingdon Golf Course and the Mumbai Harbour, a company statement said.

The announcement, as per the release, follows the launch of Piramal Mahalaxmi, where the first tower witnessed bookings worth Rs 1500 crore during its launch.

Towering up to 70 storeys, the Central Tower offers a dedicated swimming pool, exclusive fitness centre, resident lounge and a library to its residents. These are in addition to the overall amenities offered by Piramal Mahalaxmi such as infinity-edge swimming pool, podium garden among other things.

With over 2 million square feet of development, Piramal Mahalaxmi is designed based on market demand and is set to be one of the largest premium residential developments in South Mumbai. Piramal Mahalaxmi is a joint development project between Piramal Realty and Omkar Realtors.

“Our vision for Piramal Mahalaxmi is to create a world-class development that caters to a spectrum of customers and their specific needs, while remaining true to its style, sophistication, and offerings. The residences in the Central Tower will offer utmost privacy with stunning panoramas from every angle. Excellent connectivity, lifetime views, competitively priced residences with a premium address in a city such as Mumbai will continue to remain the unique selling point of Piramal Mahalaxmi. Together, the two towers will represent a new era of contemporary living,” said Naaman Atallah, CEO, Piramal Realty.