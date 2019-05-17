App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Piramal Realty FY'19 sales booking jumps nearly 4-fold to Rs 3,400 cr

Piramal Realty sold nearly 1,000 apartments in the last fiscal, with South Mumbai accounting for more than half of the total sales.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Anand Piramal-led Piramal Realty's sales booking jumped nearly four-fold to Rs 3,400 crore in 2018-19 on the back of improved housing demand. The company's sales booking stood at about Rs 900 crore in 2017-18.

Piramal Realty sold nearly 1,000 apartments in the last fiscal, with South Mumbai accounting for more than half of the total sales.

"For the current fiscal, we are looking at sales of Rs 3,800 crore," company's founder Anand Piramal said.

The company is looking at doubling its portfolio to 30 million sq ft in the next two years, he added.

related news

Piramal Realty has so far launched over 3,500 units under five real estate projects.

The company will continue focusing on Mumbai as it believes the market has a lot of potential given the current scenario post new realty law RERA and demonetisation, Piramal said.

According to the data, inventory worth Rs 80,000 crore was sold in the last fiscal in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"Mumbai is growing at an exponential pace owing to the constant influx of working population. Being one of the largest and most stable real estate markets in the country, we believe it has a lot of untapped potential," Piramal said.

He further said there are multiple opportunities to partner with other developers and acquire good land parcels.

"Also, with the reforms in place, the demand in the residential sector increased due to improved market sentiment. At the same time, there is a lot of confidence among prospective homebuyers, owning to increased transparency and clarity," he added.
First Published on May 17, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #Business #Piramal Realty #Real Estate

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Karan Oberoi Rape Case: Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected TV actor's ba ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Zinda from Bharat: Salman Khan's latest track is a mix of romance and ...

Netflix's Leila: Huma Qureshi stars in a dystopian, fictional future f ...

Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role i ...

Shah Rukh Khan appears on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, shares ...

Bharat Zinda song launch LIVE: Salman Khan roots for a National Award ...

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone has a problem with Cannes, t ...

'About to Repeat History': PM Modi, At First Press Conference, Predict ...

International Museum Day 2019: Top Five Museums Around the World

JNU Student Commits Suicide in Study Room, Had Emailed the Suicide Not ...

Amitabh Bachchan Bandaging Baby Kareena Kapoor's Foot is the Cutest Th ...

In a Pool Pic, Disha Patani Compares Herself to a Potato After 3 Cheat ...

Questions Raised over Pakistan's Efforts to Counter Terrorist Harbouri ...

BJP Never Respected Gandhi, Apologies on Nathuram Godse Remark are Fak ...

Grounded Jet Airways Shares Plummet Over 24% in One Month

Mumbai Court Turns Down Actor Karan Oberoi's Bail Plea in Rape Case

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 537 points higher, Nifty above 11,400; Zee r ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Narendra Modi says he will 'never forgive' Pragya Singh Thakur for ins ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Nayeem Ahmad Shah, who was killed by cow vigilantes in Jammu's Bhaderw ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Taiwan becomes first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, prov ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.