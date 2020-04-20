PE real estate investment in India drops 62% to Rs 1,640 crore in Q1 2020: Report

Private equity real estate investment in India stood at Rs 1,640 crore in the first quarter of 2020, registering a drop of 62 percent quarter-on-quarter on account of the slowing economy and the COVID--19 outbreak, according to a report by Colliers International India.

Colliers witnessed increased investor focus on acquiring opportunistic assets in India. During 2019-Q1 2020, Colliers witnessed Rs 5,600 crore of investment inflows into hospitality real estate in India; most of it involved distressed asset trade transactions.

For comparison, this is nearly eight times the hospitality sector investment volume recorded in the preceding five quarters, the report titled Opportunistic Investment Avenues Increase: Identifying opportunistic strategies despite the slowdown, by Colliers International India said.

These transactions have been supported by investors’ increasing confidence in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016. The IBC enables investors to purchase the asset at an attractive valuation, without saddling them with lingering debt, the report said.

“The opportunity lies in logistics and data centres as well as core commercial office assets. Distressed assets, especially in the hospitality space, are also attractive. The opportunistic asset trade transactions is expected to gain pace in the next 2-3 years with the current economic slowdown,” said Sankey Prasad, Managing Director and Chairman at Colliers International India.

The current slowdown has resulted in reduced private equity inflows into the Indian real estate market. Considering the outbreak of COVID-19, slower decision‐making on the part of institutional investors in H12020 is foreseen, which could constrain capital deployment in India.

“We recommend investors capitalize on the situation and focus on commercial office assets as India’s competitiveness remains. Further, a lower interest rate regime is likely to compress cap rates over the long term, said Piyush Gupta, managing director, Capital Markets (India) at Colliers International.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and slower economic growth among other factors have altered the investment outlook for 2020. Hence, we have lowered our projection of private equity inflows in real estate to about $3.5 billion in 2020 owing to slow decision-making by investors.

However, the changing market situation presents opportunities in the residential segment, income-generating core commercial office assets and opportunistic assets, especially in hospitality space, said Megha Maan, Senior Associate Director, Research.