PE investment in Indian real estate at $1 billion in Q1 2022: Savills India

Private equity investment inflows into the Indian real estate sector stood at $1 billion during Q1 2022, a 47 percent dip when compared to $1.9 billion in Q1 2021, said a report by Savills India.

Commercial office assets continued to remain the front runner during Q1 2022, garnering more than two-thirds share of the investment pie. All the quarterly investment came from foreign institutional investors and was concentrated in core office assets in Bengaluru.

As per the report, the first quarter of 2022 has already clocked in nearly one-third of the investment inflows that the sector witnessed in the entire year of 2021.

“While the pandemic had slowed the brisk activity in most real estate segments, the third wave didn’t have any notable adverse impact on the sector. Private equity investment inflows into the Indian real estate sector amounted to $1 billion in Q1 2022, almost five times the quantum recorded during Q4 2021. The continued interest from global investors in the Indian retail developments indicates the confidence of investors in this sector," said Diwakar Rana, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Savills India.

The key transactions included investment by GIC into Bharatiya City ($366 million), CPP Investments into select commercial office assets of RMZ Corp ($346 million) and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority into Viviana Mall ($248 million.)

Earlier, a report by Anarock Capital had said that real estate private equity (PE) investments declined 32 percent in financial year 2022 partly due to the second wave of COVID-19 leading to multiple lockdowns in various parts of the country and serious economic disruptions in almost all industries.

The office sector drew the most PE accounting for 38 percent of investments, industrial and logistics sector 22 percent and residential just 14 percent, the report had said.

Another report by Colliers had said that reopening of the economy post the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and an improvement in investors’ sentiment has led to institutional investments into the real estate sector touching $1.1 billion during Q1 2022, which is double compared ($0.5 billion) to the same period last year. The investment activity during the quarter was driven by some large-sized deals in the office sector, Colliers added.