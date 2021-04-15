PE inflows in India real estate up 19% in FY21, investors eye portfolio deals across cities

The top 10 deals alone contributed nearly 78 percent of the total PE inflows in FY21(Representative image)

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian real estate witnessed over $6.27 billion being pumped into the sector in FY21, as against $5.8 bn in FY20 - an increase of 19 percent in one year, a report by Anarock titled Flux – FY20-21 Market Monitor for Capital Flows has said.

Though FY21 was an unprecedented year due to the pandemic, foreign PE funds showed much optimism for India. As much as 93 percent of the total PE investments pumped into Indian real estate was by foreign investors. In actual terms, investments by foreign PE funds almost doubled from $3 billion to $5.8 billion in FY21. In contrast, domestic PE funds invested merely $300 million compared to $420 million in FY20, it said.

FY21 saw private equity investors focus majorly on portfolio deals across multiple cities and assets, rather on specific projects or cities. Such portfolio deals constituted 73 percent of the overall share, with approximately $4,583 million invested via portfolio deals in multiple cities, the report said.

The average ticket size of PE deals rose by 62 percent in the fiscal year – from $110 million in FY20 to $178 million in FY21. Both structured debt and equity witnessed strong growth during the year at 84 percent and 15 percent respectively. Structured debt was largely towards portfolio deals instead of project-level assets.

"Foreign funds are evidently very upbeat about India. High-grade rental-generating assets have attracted foreign investors in a big way during the year. Moreover, India has a strong underlying demand for office space with quality workforce and average rentals available at less than a dollar per sq. ft. per month,” said Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO - ANAROCK Capital.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Alongside, the successful REIT listings have provided a good monetising option for PE investors, leading to a stronger demand for good quality rental earning office and retail assets," he said.

"Good entry valuation coupled with the option to accumulate a healthy mix of portfolio assets have also driven this surge in foreign PE investments. During the year, PE funds like Blackstone and Brookfield have added a lot of assets to their existing portfolios, while others have takeover loan portfolios of NBFCs.”

Among other significant trends, the share of asset classes like commercial, retail and hotel has been very good. While the asset class-wise bifurcation shows lower percentage, when considered along with portfolio deals (where bifurcation is not available), the share of these asset classes is strong.

Nearly 66 percent of the total inflows ($6.27 bn) in FY21 was across portfolio deals in multiple asset classes. In contrast, in FY20, out of the total $5.28 billion total inflows, just 8 percent of the total comprised portfolio deals.

The top 10 deals alone contributed nearly 78 percent of the total PE inflows in FY21 as against 67 percent in FY20. Also, among the foreign PE investors that remained major contributors for overall PE inflows in India, Canada and US-based investors pumped in more than 50 percent of the total foreign PE investments in FY21.

The industrial and logistics sector had strong investor support. Key emerging trends in this sector - rise of automation, urban multi-level warehousing, de-centralization, increasing business consolidation, and high demand for Grade A assets. Data centres are becoming the new sunrise sector, gaining more attention from PE investors and strategic investors, the report said.