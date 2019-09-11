Parking management pilot project: Hiking on-street parking rates, pedestrianising markets part of plan

The Supreme Court-appointed EPCA has suggested hiking surface parking rates and pedestrianising markets in a plan prepared for a pilot project to decongest roads in Lajpat Nagar, Krishna Nagar, and Kamla Nagar.

Last week, the apex court had directed the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), civic bodies and the Delhi government to explore how radio frequency identification (RFID) tags can be used for effective parking management in the city and to submit the plan for the pilot project in two weeks.

EPCA chairperson Bhure Lal said the plan was ready and it was discussed in detail at a meeting on September 10.

"The meeting discussed the total number of vehicles and where can we accommodate them. Which areas will be pedestrianised? Where will be the surplus vehicles shifted?" he said.

The markets will be pedestrianised. The emphasis will be on stack and multi-level parking systems, he said.

"To promote multi-level parking, we have suggested increasing the rates of on-street parking. Multi-level parking will be cheaper," the EPCA chairperson said.

"The EPCA is also exploring technological solutions like RFID tags and software applications to prevent unauthorised parking. We will see which technology is cost-effective and hassle-free and then take a final call," Lal said.

Additional Commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation Randhir Sahay said the SDMC will hold meetings with traffic police, resident welfare associations, and market associations starting Wednesday on how the plan will be implemented.

The plan is likely to be submitted to the apex court this week, he said.