English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for an exclusive roundtable discussion on The Future of FinTech today at 4pm.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Pardos Logistics acquires 41 acres in Haryana for warehouse

    The parcel is along the Sohna-Ballabgarh highway stretch which has gained prominence ever since industrial and warehousing player ESR India acquired land to set up a 77-acre warehouse

    Moneycontrol News
    Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

    Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

    Pardos Logistics, a subsidiary of Pardos Real Estate, has bought 41 acres of land in Haryana to develop 1 mn sq ft of warehousing space, Anarock Group said on March 29, as the e-commerce boom fuels demand for warehouses.

    The deal was facilitated by the Capital Markets division of the Anarock Group, which didn’t reveal the cost of the parcel but said the going rate around the Ballabhgarh-Sohna Highway, where the land is, in the range of Rs 1.4 to 1.5 crore an acre.

    Pardos Real Estate is a development platform incubated by the DMI Group’s Alternative Investment Fund.

    "The land, which was acquired from a group of Delhi-based investors, will be developed over a period of 18 months with an investment corpus of approximately Rs 200 crore,” said Akshay Uday, Sr Vice President- Anarock Capital.

    The Sohna-Ballabgarh market has gained prominence in the last two years since industrial and warehousing player ESR India acquired land there to set up a 77-acre warehouse.

    Close

    Related stories

    Amazon has leased 900,000 sq. ft. in the ESR warehousing facility, and other key retailers like Tata Croma have also picked up space there.

    The land was ideally located, benefiting from proximity to critical road infrastructure like the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, National Highway 8, and KMP Expressway, Uday said.

    “The warehousing and logistics sector has been one of the primary beneficiaries of the new post-pandemic market realities,” said Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO, Anarock Capital.

    With the rise in manufacturing activities across the country, demand for warehousing and logistics assets had risen remarkably, he said.

    The expanding economy and changing business models, too, had been instrumental in the sector’s growth.

    The COVID push 

    According to Anarock, the total pan-India Grade A warehousing stock as of 2021-end stood at approximately 140 mn sq ft., growing at 16 percent CAGR between 2018 and 2021. Of this, NCR accounted for 15-20 percent share.

    The coronavirus pandemic gave a major boost to demand, as e-commerce flourished. There will be a steady increase in online businesses, leading to a surge in new warehousing demand. Multi-level warehouses within the city limits are in great demand as well.

    Domestic as well as international private players see tremendous growth potential in the Indian warehousing sector and are seeking to bridge the gap between cost and operational efficiency.

    Over 70 percent of the modern warehousing capacity in India is concentrated in the top eight cities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Pune.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ballabhgarh-Sohna Highway #Deal #Real Estate #warehousing
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 01:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.