you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OYO Workspaces launches Workflo co-working centres in Hyderabad

Dedicated seats are available at Rs 6,500 plus taxes per month while the private offices start from Rs 8,760 plus taxes per seat per month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OYO Workspaces has expanded its footprint in Hyderabad with Workflo co-working centres, the company said on February 27.

The over 500-seater centres are located at Bizness Square, HITEC City and Gachibowli.

Dedicated seats are available at Rs 6,500 plus taxes per month while the private offices start from Rs 8,760 plus taxes per seat per month.

This is the second co-working brand from OYO Workspaces after Innov8, Gachibowli. OYO Workspaces offers Workflo in the economy segment and Innov8 as the premium co-working solution in Hyderabad.

"We are excited to introduce Workflo coworking centres in Hyderabad. This is an important market for us, and we are keen to grow our presence in the city. All our workspaces are carefully curated keeping in mind the preferences of the young and ‘always on’ generation, with a focus on comfort and convenience, so that these young minds can pursue their passion. After receiving an overwhelming response from our first Innov8 centre in Gachibowli, we can attest to the potential for growth here," said Ankit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer & SVP - Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia.

Workflo has 14 centres across 8 cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Goa, and Ahmedabad with a hosting capacity of over 12,000 seats.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 03:48 pm

tags #co-working #Hyderabad #Oyo #Real Estate

