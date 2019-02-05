Owners can now register land parcels on DDA land pooling policy website

In a first step towards operationalisation of the land pooling policy, Delhi Development Authority has finally launched a single-window portal where land owners with contiguous land parcels of 2 hectares in the five new zones under Master Plan 2021 can come forward to register.

The portal was launched by Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Puri and Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal on February 5.

Land owners, who have over two hectares of land, can participate in the policy. Once minimum 70 percent of contiguous land within a sector, free of encumbrances, is assembled, it will be eligible for development under the policy where any individual, developer entity or consortium can take up development.

The land pooling policy was notified last year by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry and is applicable in 'urbanisable' areas of urban extensions in 95 villages in the Capital. The policy aims to provide affordable housing by overcoming the cumbersome process of land acquisition for development and promises to pave the way for 17 lakh new houses to come up in the land-scarce capital, which are projected to accommodate over 76 lakh people.

The policy covers greenfield areas in five zones, including J, K-1, L, N and P-II, which come under the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 (MPD). A total of 190 sectors are expected to be developed under the policy. About 55 sectors may be opened for land pooling initially in N and L zones, sources said.

"Land pooling is expected to ease the pressure on unauthorized colonies and facilitate housing," said Puri.

On successful registration, an e-receipt will be issued by DDA as an acknowledgement for the said application.

This exercise of registration shall be carried out to know the willingness of the land owners in participation of land pooling policy. This registration shall not be treated as certification by DDA of any kind and will not entail to any verification of the registered land parcel nor entitle any publicity of any project and collection of money by any individuals/aggregators on the said land.

"The portal is the only mechanism that can receive expression of willingness (applications) from land owners to participate in the land pooling process, verify the parcels, grant approvals and licenses in a timely manner. It provides information on the sector boundaries that are to be developed under the policy, the villages included etc. Land owners can register their land and even upload the documents," said DDA Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor.

The website will remain open for six months. The number of applications we receive for sectors will help DDA take a call on how much land has been received for a particular sector. The sector for which 70 percent contiguous land is aggregated will be developed first under land pooling, he says.

"We will keep the window open for six months and then assess the response. If we get enough response for five sectors, we will reopen the portal for the other sectors. Some sectors may come up first. For one or two sectors, I expect to have a clear picture in the next two to three months, at least some idea on how many people are interested and how much land can be pooled etc. We don’t expect all the sectors to come up at one go," he added.

"For farmers who are not internet savvy, we will be setting up some help desks. We will in some locations in collaborations with deputy commissioners and even in some cases with the help of SDMs," Kapoor told Moneycontrol.

With a floor area ratio (FAR) of 200, Delhi will get 17 lakh dwelling units to house 76 lakh persons. In order to promote affordable and inclusive housing, 15 percent FAR over and above permissible FAR has also been allowed for EWS/ affordable housing. This will go a long way in meeting the goals of Housing for All. Out of total 17 lakh, more than five lakh dwelling units will be created for the economically weaker sections of the society.

As part of the land policing policy, DDA will act as a facilitator and a planner and the process of pooling and development will be undertaken by developer entities or consortium. A single window mechanism has also been created for the implementation of the policy. The policy offers a FAR of 200.

“These are the first steps taken towards the long arduous journey of development of Delhi towards a modern megapolis. Current management at the helm should be given credit for hastening their pace on policy implementation. Through this exercise, DDA can understand the extent of land that is available for pooling, under each zonal plans and sectors," said Ramesh Menon of Certes Realty.

The weak link of DDA is the last mile connectivity, which they would have to ramp up and facilitate the pooling process by the landowners at their doorstep. Simultaneously, DDA would have to identify the large landowners within the zones and sectors and initiate parallel discussions with the stakeholders on summary development plans, he said.

"Today, investors have multiple options of high yield options, and DDA would have to initiate a true PPP model of development, encouraging large institutional investors to participate in this opportunity," Menon added.

