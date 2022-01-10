Overall office space absorption across top six cities jumped 10% last year: Colliers

Real estate sector, including residential housing, was not immune to the devastation caused by the onset of coronavirus pandemic in 2020. This year, the sector began showing signs of resilience and regained momentum despite the disruptive second COVID-19 wave. And in spite of the emerging risks over the Omicron variant, sectoral experts are positive in their outlook for 2022. Below are the five key housing trends to watch out for in the coming year. (Representative mage: Shutterstock)

Overall office gross absorption across top six cities was at about 33 million square feet (sq ft) last year, 10% higher than 2020, a report by property consultant Colliers said.

On a city level, all regions except Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR surpassed the annual average absorption of 2016-2018. Hyderabad had seen strong recovery gains in 2020 and maintained its streak in 2021. It was followed by Chennai and Mumbai which gained significant scale during the year attributable to a strong fourth quarter building on the momentum of the previous quarter.

Submarkets such as NCR’s MG Road, Mumbai BKC and Bengaluru’s SBD and Whitefield saw higher occupancy quarter on quarter after a gap of at least six quarters. At the same time, total pan-India vacancy levels stood at 18.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 40-basis point increase from the previous quarter.

Pan-India absorption during the year surpassed the annual gross absorption during 2016-2018 by 7%, signalling a strong revival in occupier confidence. Occupancy levels rose in prominent office micro markets across the top three cities during the fourth quarter of 2021 from the previous one, led by a gradual revival in demand and fewer occupier exits.

In terms of new supply, the year 2021 saw 35 million sq ft, almost at similar levels of 2020 as developers went into ‘wait-and-watch’ mode and aligned new supply in response to market demand.

“Office occupancy is likely to rise in prominent office districts with quality grade A stock. Occupiers have already started preferring next-generation offices. In tune with this, we expect supply in 2022 to be around 35-38 million sq ft, four percent higher than 2021 levels,” said Vimal Nadar, senior director and head of research at Colliers India.

“The year 2021 has emerged to be better than expected, considering the devastating wave we saw during the year. Demand continues to be led by technology companies. However, we are seeing greater appetite for office space by startups. The year 2022 will even be better, even if the concerns of Covid-19 persist. Gross absorption in 2022 will be about 15-20% higher as occupier confidence is back in the market,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO, India, and managing director, market development, Asia, Colliers.

Leasing by startups up 56% in top 3 cities

In the top three cities, startups leased about 2.2 million sq ft of space during 2021, a 56% rise from 2020. The biggest spurt was seen in Delhi-NCR where startups leased office spaces in Gurugram largely. This comes at a time when India saw the 42 startups becoming unicorns – the highest ever.

Flex spaces expanding across peripheral and suburban locations

Flex spaces expanded at a fast pace this year led by occupiers’ hybrid and decentralised work plans. During the year flex spaces leased about 4.8 million sq ft of space, a 60% rise year on year. Flex space leasing accounted for 15% of the leasing, compared to 9% share last year. Bengaluru accounted for the most flex space leasing, followed by Hyderabad and Pune.

Operators are leasing space for new centres in suburban and peripheral locations as occupiers explore and adopt the decentralised way of working with hub-and-spoke-style offices, aligning with business continuity plans.

Delhi-NCR leasing up 50% led by demand for next-gen offices

Delhi-NCR registered a 50% increase in leasing activity in 2021 year on year. Gurugram accounted for almost 64% share in leasing activity as many firms relocated to better quality buildings in upcoming micro markets such as Golf Course Extension Road and centralised locations like Cyber City and MG Road.

Recently delivered buildings are witnessing greater traction as occupiers consolidate their portfolios in Grade A buildings with better wellness standards. A similar trend is seen in other cities where occupiers are exploring next-generation offices to move into as developers and occupiers are committed to future-proofing office spaces, the report said.