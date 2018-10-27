App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over Rs 5,000 crore housing loan subsidy disbursed to 2.3 lakh CLSS beneficiaries

Consultation-cum-strategy meet on CLSS vertical of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with banks and housing finance companies held

The government has disbursed a subsidy of over Rs 5,000 crore to more than two lakh home buyers under its Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), a housing and urban affairs ministry statement said on Friday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs secretary Durga Shanker Mishra held a "consultation-cum-strategy meet" on CLSS vertical of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) with banks and housing finance companies.

"A total of Rs 5,008 crore of housing loan subsidy has been disbursed to 2.3 lakh CLSS beneficiaries till now under the economically weaker section (EWS), low income group (LIG) and middle income group (MIG) categories," the statement said.

The housing secretary assured the participants that sufficient funding for PMAY (U)-CLSS is available. He also apprised that an arrangement of Rs 60,000 crore under National Urban Housing Fund (NUHF) has been provided as Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) especially for PMAY (U) in addition to the budgetary grants to meet the housing demand. He also urged the bankers and the CNAs to proactively come forward in helping the potential beneficiaries.

The PMAY (U), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to ensure Housing for all by 2022 by providing financial assistance to beneficiaries.
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 07:51 am

tags #CLSS #Housing #Real Estate

