Over 53 lakh homes sanctioned in 3 years under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Over 53 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the past three years under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on July 24.

The ministry said that it has approved the construction of 2.67 lakh additional affordable homes for the benefit of urban poor under the scheme. Approval for the same was given in the 36th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held in New Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 59,421 affordable homes, while Gujarat has been sanctioned 55,296. The number of homes sanctioned in Maharashtra is 52,935, Uttar Pradesh (36,370), West Bengal (26,604) and Bihar (15,924), Rajasthan (8,600), Chhattisgarh (7,961), Punjab (2,442) while Uttarakhand has been sanctioned 1,993 homes.

After subsuming projects of the RAY scheme, a total of 53,74,306 homes are being funded under PMAY(U).