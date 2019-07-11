App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Over 20k complaints of homebuyers resolved under RERA: Govt

RERA provides proper protection to homebuyers, and the states were given powers by the law to notify their respective rules and appoint regulatory authorities such the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

Over 20,000 complaints of homebuyers have been resolved till last month under the new central real estate law, the government said on July 11. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 5,989 and 5,028 complaints of home-buyers were disposed off respectively under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA).

According to the Union housing and urban affairs minister, 20,125 complaints of home-buyers have been disposed off under the real estate law.

"As on June 30, 2019, around 20,000 cases have been disposed off through prescribed grievances redressal mechanism under the provisions of the RERA," Puri said in the written reply.

As per RERA provisions, real estate projects and real estate agents are required to get registered with real estate regulatory authority of the states and union territories concerned, he also said.

While most of states and union territories have notified the rules of RERA, West Bengal has notified its own real estate law --the Housing and Industrial Regulation Act, 2017 (HIRA).

The act is not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #India #Real Estate #RERA

