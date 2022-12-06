 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Outstanding dues | Developers meet Noida and Greater Noida CEO, seek waiver of penal interest

Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 11:13 PM IST

CREDAI requested the authorities to take homebuyers’ interests into account and conduct a joint meeting of builders.

The CREDAI meeting in progress.

Days after the Noida Authority sent notices to builders following a Supreme Court order asking them to pay their outstanding dues or face action, the real estate developer community on December 6 handed over a memorandum to the CEO of Noida and Greater Noida Authorities and sought a waiver of penal interest. The builders also urged authorities to avoid coercive action.

In the memorandum, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) requested the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to take homebuyers’ interests into account and conduct a joint meeting of builders for mutual discussions on the issue.

The development comes weeks after the Noida Authority sent notices to over 70 developers asking them to clear their land dues following the Supreme Court order.

Manoj Gaur, President CREDAI NCR and CMD Gaur Group, said that the meeting was to seek solutions to pave the way for the execution of buyer’s registries by addressing the problems.

“CREDAI NCR met CEO of Noida and Greater NOIDA Authority Ritu Maheswari. The delegation handed over a memorandum seeking waiver of penal interest and rational consideration of the dues to respective authorities including interest in view of the core issues which are being faced by our members in NOIDA and GNIDA region,” Gaur said.

He added that the CEO has assured them to resolve the issues keeping in mind the problems which buyers are facing in their registries.