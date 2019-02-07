App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

'Outpaced' by China, India, US senators push for infrastructure investment

This bipartisan bill will help finance improvement projects through public-private partnerships, resulting in minimal cost to taxpayers with maximum impact on America's roads, bridges, and rails, Cornyn said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Of the view that China and India were increasingly outpacing the US in infrastructure investments, country's two top senators have introduced a legislation to facilitate funding for new projects.

Introduced by John Cornyn and Mark Warner on February 6, Building United States Infrastructure and Leveraging Development (BUILD) Act intends to raise the federal statutory cap on Private Activity Bonds (PABs) issued by or on behalf of state and local governments for highway and freight improvement projects from $15 billion to $20.8 billion.

This would increase the amount of tax-exempt bonds the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) can approve for these projects by $5.8 billion, said the senators who are also the co-chairs of the powerful Senate India caucus.

"Foreign countries, including China and India, continue to outpace the US in terms of making truly robust investments in their infrastructure," Warner said.

related news

"Not only will this legislation help boost US competitiveness, it will also help close our nation's infrastructure gap in a responsible way by facilitating proven methods of partnering private investment with public funds to help make desperately needed infrastructure improvements," he added.

"The condition of our highways and freight corridors make a big impact on the lives of Americans and on our nation's economy," Cornyn said.

"As more and more of our infrastructure requires critical improvements, it's imperative we find ways to reinvest in our roads and rails without the burden falling to taxpayers," he added.

This bipartisan bill will help finance improvement projects through public-private partnerships, resulting in minimal cost to taxpayers with maximum impact on America's roads, bridges, and rails, Cornyn said.

The act would raise the statutory cap on PABs to $20.8 billion, allowing state and local governments to enter into additional public-private partnerships and enhance the capacity to finance additional surface transportation projects with private investment.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 08:33 am

tags #India #Real Estate #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.