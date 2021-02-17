Outlook positive for affordable housing finance companies; likely to grow at 15% in FY22: ICRA

Amid conditions of business de-growth for the housing finance companies (HFCs), the affordable housing finance companies (AHFCs) have witnessed growth, albeit at a slower pace and are likely to see a growth of 12-15 percent in the next financial year, a report by ICRA has said.

The total portfolio of the new AHFCs in the affordable housing space stood at Rs 55,061 crore as on September 30, 2020, and registered a moderate year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 9percent compared to the sector’s overall negative growth.

Although the growth is much lower than the three-year average of over 30 percent, as per the rating agency, the long-term growth outlook for AHFCs remains favourable, supported by several factors. At this current size, AHFCs accounted for around 5 percent of the overall Indian HFC market as on September 30, 2020, the report said.

“Given the target borrower profile (largely self-employed and middle-to-low-income borrowers), the impact of the pandemic on earnings and savings could be high, leading to the deferment of home purchases for some time by such borrowers. Thus, the growth numbers for FY2021 could be much lower at 8-10 percent,” said Manushree Saggar, vice president and head – Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA.

However, the long-term growth outlook for the sector remains positive given the large underserved market, favourable demographic profile, housing shortage and government support in the form of tax sops and subsidies.

“We expect that the growth would pick up to 12-15% in FY2022,” Saggar said.

Over the last decade, several new players have emerged in the housing finance space, focusing primarily on the affordable housing segment. The property cost in this segment is usually below Rs 20 lakh and borrowers have relatively low income and usually do not have any formal income proof. Earlier, most large players did not cater to this segment. However, over the last couple of years, even large HFCs have set up dedicated verticals focused on the affordable housing segment.

While banks are also present in the smaller-ticket home loan market, their lending to the economically weaker section (EWS) and low-income group (LIG) segments and borrowers without any formal income proof is limited. These specialised HFCs are trying to tap this underserved market segment.

As for the key parameters, the asset quality indicators for AHFCs registered a marginal improvement with a reported gross NPA of 3.1 percent as on September 30, 2020, (3.6 percent as on March 31, 2020), supported by the standstill on the bucket movement during March 2020-August 2020 and the adjustment of the EMIs received during the moratorium period against past overdues, the report said.

However, the asset quality numbers remained weaker than the industry levels (2.40 percent as on September 30, 2020), reflecting the inherent weakness associated with the segment. However, adjusting for two AHFCs that have higher NPAs, the gross NPA/Stage 3 percent was lower than the gross NPA of all HFCs at 1.5 percent as on September 30, 2020, but comparable to the gross NPA of 1.4 percent for the home loan segment of all HFCs, the report said.

This was partly attributable to the relatively lower portfolio seasoning and the higher share of home loans in the portfolio of AHFCs compared with larger peers.

“ICRA estimates that the overall reported asset gross NPA could increase to 3.6-3.9 percent by end of March 2021 from 3.1 percent as on September 30, 2020, and stay at similar levels in FY2022 assuming growth being in line with its expectations. Over the long term, however, the ultimate losses to the lenders could be limited, given the secured nature of the loans though the recovery time could get extended further. These lenders have strengthened their balance sheets through additional COVID-19-related provisions and higher expected credit loss (ECL) provisions in FY2020 and H1FY2021,” Saggar said.

On the funding side, these entities were traditionally dependent on the banking channel and larger non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for meeting their funding requirements.

However, in H1 FY2021, the share of funding from capital markets in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and National Housing Bank (NHB) refinance increased to about 36 percent of the total borrowings as on September 30, 2020, primarily driven by special funding schemes of NHB to support the liquidity of HFCs and the targeted long-term repo operations (TLTROs) of the RBI.

The liquidity profile of these entities is also supported by their relatively moderate gearing and substantial balance sheet liquidity (around 13 percent of total assets as on September 30, 2020), the report said.