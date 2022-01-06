Only 32 real estate projects registered in Delhi RERA; exemption for developments of up to 500 sq m to register a grey area

The Real Estate Regulation Act has failed to live up to its promise of protecting homebuyers, at least in Delhi. While the total number of real estate projects registered under various state real estate regulatory authorities (RERAs) nationwide were 71,307, only 32 projects were registered under Delhi RERA, a white paper has found.

This is not only among the lowest in any Union territory, it also falls dismally short when compared with RERA-registered projects of cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. Experts say that there is an urgent need to amend the Act to include developments of 200 sq m and above instead of the present 500 sq m threshold, says a white paper by Sotheby’s International Realty titled Towards a Healthier Real Estate Market in the National Capital.

The white paper analyses the leading gaps and areas of non-regulation in Delhi’s real estate market. It highlights the prime causes which allow builders in the national capital territory to escape RERA registration. It also presents concise and useful recommendations for changes to be brought about, through an executive or legislative fiat or legal amendments to the Act itself, to safeguard Delhi’s homebuyers.

The present RERA rules provide exemption for any development of up to 500 sq m and less than eight apartments to register with Delhi RERA. This is undoubtedly a grey area. A few judgments of RERAs and appellate tribunals in states other than Delhi have interpreted this as more than 500 sq m or eight units. What this means is that if a developer is building on a plot more than 500 sq m, he still finds ways and means of evading a RERA registration by ensuring that the number of units is less than five.

This is further compounded by the fact that banks and financial institutions approve loans to homebuyers on non-RERA registered floors without adequate scrutiny. This provides homebuyers a false sense of comfort.

This loophole in the act also allows agents or brokers in Delhi to largely escape any RERA registration. A vicious cycle is created wherein unregistered projects attract unregistered agents. Since RERA registration of agents is required only for RERA-registered projects, there is a policy change required here, the paper said.

One-sided builder-buyer agreements through GPAs

The maximum number of delayed projects and complaints on non-completion of homes in the national capital fall within complicated one-sided builder-buyer agreements through general power of attorney (GPA). GPA transactions are undertaken to largely avoid payment of stamp duty and goods and services tax to the state. This is a huge revenue loss to the Delhi government that needs to be curbed.

Most of Delhi’s real estate is a redevelopment market where older homes of single or two floors are converted into four floors as allowed by the latest floor space index norms that fix the ratio of floor area to the size of the plot.

The homeowner, many times a senior citizen, ends up collaborating with a builder to retain a few floors and the rest are acquired by the builder for sale, with a promise of constructing the entire four floors to a certain standard and specification mutually decided upon by the homeowner and the builder. The biggest gap lies in this transaction, the Sotheby’s paper noted.

The builder often structures the transaction which offers no protection to the original home/ landowner. These transactions are done via a GPA with an intention to take full control of the property including selling rights, leaving the original owner with absolutely no rights.

The builder further sells unconstructed floors to new sellers and takes large advances misusing the GPA, as high as 85 percent of the floor value. This structure exposes both the original owner of the home and the new homebuyer to an extremely high level of risk, the report noted.

The paper also observed that cash in the economy has doubled from Rs 16 lakh crore to about Rs 29 lakh crore post-demonetisation, which indicates that real estate transactions are being closed at much lower values than the actual transaction price, particularly in the case of farmhouses and properties located in Category B and other colonies.

It showed that there was a major disconnect between circle rate and actual market price. There is, therefore, an urgent need to rationalise circle rates across different categories of Delhi’s property market. Delhi is divided into eight categories depending on how upscale the location is.

In category A localities like Maharani Bagh, New Friends Colony, Panchsheel Park, Vasant Vihar and Hanuman Road, the market rates are significantly below circle rates, particularly for large plots despite the 20 per cent rebate on circle rate. This leads to a deadlock on transactions.

In Category B micro markets like Defence Colony, Anand Lok, Neeti Bagh and Greater Kailash, to name a few, the actual market rates are much above circle rates, leaving room for cash transactions.

Colonies such as Maharani Bagh and New Friends Colony have transaction prices that are lower than circle rates to the extent of 30-50 percent. On the other hand, prices in places like Greater Kailash and Defence Colony are almost double that of the current circle rates, the paper observed.

There is an urgent need to amend the Act to include 200 sq m or four-unit developments, the study said. Almost 90 percent of Delhi’s residential market would be covered with this one crucial amendment. RERA registration should be made mandatory for all residential developments in Category A colonies, irrespective of size, number of units or any other exclusion that the builder might use.

Under Section 3(2), the state government does have the power to reduce these thresholds and cover projects less than 500 sq m or eight apartments. Hence, the state government should consider notifying lesser thresholds and cover more projects under RERA, the paper recommended.

Also, a RERA registration number should be made a prerequisite for approving building sanction plans, completion certificate and registration of sale deed.

The government should consider reining in GPA registrations unless between blood relatives. A blanket ban on GPA registrations may not be feasible as that could affect non-resident Indian sellers who do execute their sales through GPAs.

One of the key changes implemented by the Act is the establishment of an escrowfor all RERA-registered projects. It compels developers to set aside 70 percent of the money received from customers in an escrow account maintained with a scheduled commercial bank. This particular provision prevents developers from siphoning funds, using them for other developments or buying fresh land. This one clause mitigates the risk of insolvency. It is critical for Delhi RERA to monitor that builders adhere to this provision, Sotheby’s said