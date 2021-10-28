MARKET NEWS

Real Estate

Neighbour’s envy, owner’s pride: Onida promoter buys Mumbai apartment for Rs 73 crore

The apartment comprises Rera carpet area spread across 7428 sq ft and an additional area of 539 sq ft, the documents showed

Vandana Ramnani
Onida

Onida


The promoter of the Onida consumer goods business, Vijay Mansukhani, and his son Akshay Mansukhani, managing partner at Malabar Investments, have bought a 7,428 sq ft apartment in Worli for Rs 73 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap showed.

The duo bought an apartment located on the 38th floor in the luxury project Raheja Artesia for Rs 73.29 crore and paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.66 crore. The apartment comprises a carpet area spread across 7,428 sq ft and an additional area of 539 sq ft, the documents showed.

Also Read: Deepak Parekh’s wife buys luxury property in Mumbai for Rs 50 crore

There was no response from the Mansukhanis.

The project named Artesia, an iconic stand-alone tower, is located in Worli and has an expansive view of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra Worli Sea link. Raheja Artesia has 45 floors. The monthly rent for an apartment is over Rs 14 lakh per month, local brokers said, adding this is perhaps the highest transacted price for this project so far as the apartment is located in one of the higher floors.

Also Read: Wadhwa family buys apartment in own project for Rs 80 crore in Mumbai’s Khar
Vandana Ramnani
first published: Oct 28, 2021 08:04 pm

