One worries about Mumbai’s pollution, I hope govt is able to do something, says Nadir Godrej

Mehul R Thakkar
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

71-year-old Godrej, a south Mumbai resident, says he would love to walk to work but has no immediate plans to shift out of his family house in Malabar Hill.

One worries about Mumbai's pollution, for which the government is getting serious, and I hope it is able to do something, said Nadir Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Agrovet, while speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of a media meet organised by the group in Mumbai on February 24.

Godrej said air pollution will become a major factor when it comes to the decision-making of real estate purchases, adding that solutions for controlling air quality are not that difficult.

“I think the government is now getting serious about it, I do not know how much they can do. But I hope they do something. A lot of pollution seems to be coming from construction. I think more from the infrastructure projects than housing construction. I was talking to my design team and they said they are doing a lot to dampen the dust from the construction site. They are working towards ensuring the dust at construction sites settles,” said Godrej.

On being asked whether air pollution will be a barrier for people to come to Mumbai, he said, “I would think so, people are worried about it. We can say that we are the worst right now.”