One worries about Mumbai’s pollution, I hope govt is able to do something, says Nadir Godrej

One worries about Mumbai's pollution, for which the government is getting serious, and I hope it is able to do something, said Nadir Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Agrovet, while speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of a media meet organised by the group in Mumbai on February 24.

Godrej said air pollution will become a major factor when it comes to the decision-making of real estate purchases, adding that solutions for controlling air quality are not that difficult.

“I think the government is now getting serious about it, I do not know how much they can do. But I hope they do something. A lot of pollution seems to be coming from construction. I think more from the infrastructure projects than housing construction. I was talking to my design team and they said they are doing a lot to dampen the dust from the construction site. They are working towards ensuring the dust at construction sites settles,” said Godrej.

On being asked whether air pollution will be a barrier for people to come to Mumbai, he said, “I would think so, people are worried about it. We can say that we are the worst right now.”

