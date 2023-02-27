One worries about Mumbai’s pollution, I hope govt is able to do something, says Nadir Godrej

Representative image of Godrej's registered office in Mumbai.

One worries about Mumbai's pollution, for which the government is getting serious, and I hope it is able to do something, said Nadir Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Agrovet, while speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of a media meet organised by the group in Mumbai on February 24.

Godrej said air pollution will become a major factor when it comes to the decision-making of real estate purchases, adding that solutions for controlling air quality are not that difficult.

“I think the government is now getting serious about it, I do not know how much they can do. But I hope they do something. A lot of pollution seems to be coming from construction. I think more from the infrastructure projects than housing construction. I was talking to my design team and they said they are doing a lot to dampen the dust from the construction site. They are working towards ensuring the dust at construction sites settles,” said Godrej.

On being asked whether air pollution will be a barrier for people to come to Mumbai, he said, “I would think so, people are worried about it. We can say that we are the worst right now.”

Air pollution will become a major factor for selling (real estate), added Godrej on being asked whether it will become difficult to sell due to pollution like what has happened in Delhi. However, he said that it is not easy for people to move out of the city.

Godrej said, “Dust should be controlled in all the projects and that is better than restricting the number of projects. I do not think the solutions are that difficult, we need to spend money on this. We should do a lot.”

Would love to walk to work

Speaking to Moneycontrol, the 71-year-old Nadir Godrej added that he would like to walk to work and has purchased apartments near Godrej's registered office in Mumbai's Vikhroli (a central suburb). However, he said he has no immediate plans to shift immediately from south Mumbai, his current residence.

He said, “Actually, I have no plans to buy anything but I have purchased quite a few Godrej properties, including a few over here (Vikhroli). I might move here at some stage to be closer to the office. I have a very nice home in Malabar Hill, which is my old family house. I have leased out a few flats I purchased here, and some I have kept for myself. I would love to walk to work when I come here but I have no plans immediately.”

He said, “I believe every Indian should own a house, but who knows what would be the lifestyle in the future.”

Godrej is also known for his fondness for mathematics and poetry and has published a book of poems called ‘The Poet’.

Mumbai civic body monitoring pollution

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on February 4, said that construction activity in the real estate sector will be monitored and guidelines will be issued for developers in the backdrop of deteriorating air quality in the city. The civic body announced this while presenting its Rs 52,000-crore budget.

The BMC outlined seven steps to address the underlying issues and has also decided to install air purifying towers across several locations in the city. It has allocated Rs 25 crore to implement the measures.