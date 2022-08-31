One more sector included in DDA’s land pooling policy

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has included a sector in north Delhi in its land pooling policy plan, the civic body said on August 31.

DDA said Sector 8B in zone P-II, where 70 percent participation of landowners has been achieved, has been included in land pooling, which aims to foster land development in a partnership with the owners to make them equal partners in the development process.

It is an attempt at expanding economic opportunities as well as housing supply in the national capital in a time-bound manner.

Landowners have 90 days to form a consortium, the DDA said.

Owners pool land parcels for the development, while agencies develop infrastructure. Landowners and developers come together to form a consortium, which is a registered association with rights and duties under the land pooling policy.

Landowners can monetise and exit their investments only through development and forming a consortium was just the first step, said Ramesh Menon, founder, Delhi Consortiums.

“Landowners would be better placed if they involve professionals at this stage who can handle the pooling, planning, track progress and make the lands investment and development worthy,” Menon said.

On May 19, DDA issued public notices for forming consortia in Sector 10 A of Zone N and Sector 2 and 3 of Zone P-II in north and northwest Delhi, respectively, which are expected to accommodate a population of 2.5 to 3 lakh.

The consortium proposal for Sector 3 of Zone P-II has been received and was being examined. The landowners of the remaining two sectors had sought more time to come together, DDA said on August 31.

DDA extended to September 30 the deadline for the formation of consortia in these sectors, the civic body said.

Willing land poolers may still co-ordinate among themselves to form a consortium. To facilitate land pooling in other sectors, DDA has allowed submission of applications till September 30 for all 104 villages in the land pooling zones and up till November 21 for the villages of Garhi Khusro and lbrahimpur.

Notified by DDA in September 2018, the land-pooling policy is based on public-private partnership and is, at present, applicable to 104 villages where urbanisation can be carried out for which a zonal plan has been drawn. The villages have been divided into J, K-I, L, N, P-I and P-II zones.

The entire area has been divided into 129 sectors and, on average, each sector is expected to accommodate 80,000 to one lakh. The total pooled land under the policy is 7,298 hectares.

In July, DDA said it was planning to develop five more sectors.