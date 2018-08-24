App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 12:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Omkar gets 700 applications for 2nd phase of mixed-use project

Omkar has so far launched two phases in its 65-acre mixed-use redevelopment project, offering 1,320 apartments in total.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Real estate firm Omkar Realtors and Developers has received 700 applications from homebuyers and investors for the second phase of its mixed-use project in Andheri in the city suburbs, a top company executive said.

Typically, in this kind of a pre-launch exercise, a developer invites 'expressions of interest' from potential buyers along with a booking amount, after which the homes are allocated.

Omkar has so far launched two phases in its 65-acre mixed-use redevelopment project, offering 1,320 apartments in total.

The company, which recently carried out road shows across major metros in the country and in international markets, has managed to receive 700 applications for the second phase which involves 550 apartments, said Babulal Varma, the managing director of the company.

related news

"Out of these 700 applications, nearly 100 are from NRIs in the GCC market and Singapore, while the rest are domestic homebuyers, with nearly 75 per cent from Mumbai," he told reporters today.

He further said that the current 550-plus apartments inventory on offer under the name of 'Sereno' has a fair share of inventory under sub-Rs 1 crore bracket and holds a strong attraction for pan-India customers and investors looking at buying in country's primary realty market.

The 10-million-sq-ft project will have six million sq ft dedicated to residential development, while the balance will be retail and commercial development.

When asked about the investments made by the company in the project so far for the two phases, its head of marketing and sales, Rajat Khandelwal, said, "So far we have invested Rs 500 crore. We have also partnered with Yes Bank for funding."

He, however, did not specify the amount of funds received from Yes Bank.

Khandelwal said the company is hoping to clock revenue of around Rs 2,200 crore from the two launched phases alone, and Rs 22,000 crore from the entire project.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:04 pm

tags #Gulf Cooperation Council #Omkar Realtors and Developers #residential development #Yes Bank

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.