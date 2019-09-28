Omaxe gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 500 cr; declares dividend for public shareholders

Realtor Omaxe on September 28 said it has got shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of securities.

Shareholders approved the resolution in the annual general meeting held on September 26, 2019, it said in a BSE filing.

According to the proposal, in order to augment long-term resources for financing the ongoing capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes, the company will issue securities in one or more tranches to raise up to Rs 500 crore.

The shareholders also approved dividend to only public shareholders at the rate of 7 percent per equity share, or Rs 0.70 per share, for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.