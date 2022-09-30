Office transactions record 29% YoY growth during Q3 2022: Knight Frank India

(Representational image)

Commercial office sector grew by 29 percent YoY and transaction volumes stood at 16.1 million square feet (mn sq ft) across top eight cities in India during Q3 2022. The transaction volumes have surpassed the pre-pandemic quarterly average of 2019 by 6 percent, according to a report by Knight Frank India.

The residential market remained resilient in the leading eight residential markets of India with 2,32,396 home unit sales in 9M CY2022. This is a 40 percent increase from 1,63,426 residential volume sales in a stable repo rate environment of 9M CY2021, said the report India Real Estate Update (July – September 2022) by Knight Frank.

The residential sector saw an annual growth of 15 percent in Q3 2022 to 73,691 housing units across top eight cities in the country from 64,010 in Q3 2021. This is a 20 percent rise from the quarterly average sales observed during the pre-pandemic times of 2019.

While sales volumes remain robust, they have still dipped by 8 percent compared to the preceding quarter. Considering the steady upward trajectory that sales have stayed on over the past four quarters, this modest dip is not a matter of concern. The demand momentum was strong in Q3 2022 with sales in all markets, apart from Kolkata, growing on a YoY basis.

On September 30, 2022, RBI increased the repo rate by 50 bps, taking the cumulative hike to 190 bps in the year 2022. Affordability has worsened by 2 percent points across cities since the rate cycle changed. Though the interest rate this far has not had a significant impact on sales, with the deterioration of affordability, this could become a factor in the coming future, the report said.

Similar robust activity was observed in new launches growing 15 percent YoY to 69,687 units in Q3 2022. All markets saw average prices increase in the range of 3 percent to 10 percent YoY during this period. Mumbai, Bengaluru and National Capital Region (NCR) dominated the home sales activity.

Mumbai’s sales volume of 21,450 home units accounted for 29 percent of the total sales amongst the top 8 markets, highest among all markets. With 13,013 units sold in Q3 2022, Bengaluru also accounted for the second largest share of sales amongst the eight markets of the country. NCR had a similar strong performance with total sales of 11,014 units during the period.

Regarding average prices, prices increased across all markets in the range of 3 percent to 10 percent YoY with some of the larger volume markets of Bengaluru (10 percent), NCR (8 percent) and Mumbai (6 percent) registering substantial growth. This also marks the third quarterly period of consistent YoY growth in prices across all markets, the report said.

On the commercial front, quarterly transaction volumes have increased steadily during this year and culminated in a seven-quarter high in Q3 2022. Bengaluru, the largest office market in India, accounted for 45 percent of the space taken up during Q3 2022. Bengaluru led with 7.3 million sq ft, registering a 71 percent YoY growth of office transactions during Q3 2022, according to India Real Estate Update (July – September 2022) by Knight Frank.

In line with occupier demand, 13 million sq ft of new office was completed, a 9 percent increase in YoY terms in Q3 2022. Bengaluru, with 4.9 million sq ft along with Hyderabad with 3.3 million sq ft cumulatively constituted 63 percent of the total space delivered during the period.

Regarding office rents, while transaction volumes have grown, rental levels have also stabilized or grown in YoY and sequential terms across all markets. Rentals have also been either stable or witnessed a marginal growth in sequential terms across the top eight cities over the past two quarters.

Bengaluru and Pune office markets recorded maximum increase in their rental value at 13 percent and 9 percent YoY, respectively, mostly due to higher demand and lack of Grade A space. Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai also witnessed moderate increase in their rental values whereas the rental values in Ahmedabad, NCR and Kolkata remained stable.

From sector wise transaction split in Q3 2022, the Other Services sector companies were the most active followed by those from the Information Technology (IT) sector accounting for 29 percent and 23 percent of the transacted space during Q3 2022, respectively.

The share of the co-working sector in total transactions increased to 23 percent in Q3 2022 from 6 percent in Q3 2021 recording the maximum increase across all sectors. The sector continued to find the occupier’s favor during the period and volumes transacted by this sector grew 380 percent YoY. Co-working players were particularly active in Bengaluru as the city accounted for a substantial 52 percent of the total space transacted by the sector.

“The consistent growth in leasing volumes along with stable to growing rents depicts the strength of the office market. Large scale hiring in the last 18 months, especially in the IT/ ITeS sector and companies implement return to office policies is creating incremental office space demand. This is further complemented by pent up demand from 2020 – 21 which together are propelling office space demand. The momentum seen in the year so far points at annual volumes that could match the record levels seen in 2019,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.