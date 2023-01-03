 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Office space absorption drops in Q4 of 2022, sets tone for a cautious 2023: Colliers

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

Leasing was led by the technology sector, followed by flex spaces and the BFSI sector;  Bengaluru accounted for 33 percent share in total leasing in 2022, followed by Delhi NCR at a 21% share

Representative image

While 2022 saw demand for office space absorption touching 50.3 million square feet across top six cities, there was some weakness in market activity in Q4 2022 as occupiers took a cautious stance amid global recessionary conditions. As a result, gross absorption in Q4 2022 was about 21 percent lower than the average seen during Q1-Q3 2022, an analysis by Colliers has said.

The top six cities include Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

Vacancy levels across the top six cities dropped by 190 basis points YoY, to 16.6 percent, indicating strong recovery and stability in commercial office markets. Albeit higher than pre-pandemic levels, vacancy levels have declined every successive quarter of 2022 as leasing momentum remained positive.

Total leasing during the year was noted at 50.3 million sq ft, the highest in any year. Occupiers went ahead with their expansion plans after having been in a wait-and-watch mode for two years.

“It is encouraging to see the office market stabilising this year with vacancies dropping after a gap of two years. Interestingly, BFSI companies have expanded rapidly this year, with Indian banks as well as global financial institutions leasing large office spaces. Leasing by BFSI almost doubled since last year, accounting for a 14 percent share in total leasing, equivalent to flex space. This resonates with the earnings boom seen in the BFSI sector this year. Mumbai witnessed the highest BFSI leasing at 40 percent share, as financial institutions made their comeback to offices,” Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director of Market Development for Asia at Colliers, said.

“We saw the resilience of the Indian office market against the global headwinds. Whilst the occupier mix would evolve along with further monetization of office buildings; 2023 would be a decisive year for office usage patterns and shall continue to be a mix with hybrid usage. As firms are adopting a cautionary stance for 2023, it is the right time to start preparing for a future generation of workforce and focusing to create progressive, flexible workspaces having a holistic outlook towards ESG,” said Peush Jain, Managing Director of Office Services at Colliers India.