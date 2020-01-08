Office space absorption: Bengaluru continues to top list

Expansion by occupiers in the technology space, ramp-up by flexible workspace players and investments of companies in global capability centers have led to office leasing gross absorption in India touching 59 million sq ft, a new report has said.

Bengaluru continued to be the market leader with gross absorption of about 15 million sq ft in 2019, an increase of 6 percent from 2018.

"The city accounted for 26 percent of the total leasing in the country led by Technology and IT-BPM sector (39 percent) followed by the engineering and manufacturing segment's share at 16 percent and the flexible workspace share at 15 percent. During the year, Bengaluru saw supply infusion of 10.9 million feet," said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, South India at Colliers International India.

Hyderabad witnessed 9.5 million sq feet of gross absorption during 2019, registering a 39 percent year-on-year growth in office space demand.

This new peak in office demand in 2019 was driven by technology and flexible workspace players, garnering 51 percent and 32 percent respectively. Interestingly, the flexible workspace players have ramped-up operations in the city with almost a four-fold increase in leasing activity during 2019 compared to previous year, the report said.

Gross absorption declined 6 percent to 9.5 msf. IT-BPM sector accounted for 27 percent of the leasing, followed by flexible workspace with a share of 18 percent. Leasing through large deals rose 23 percent from last year. In 2019, supply of 5.5 million sq feet infused in the market with majority of the completions in Noida. In addition, the market witnessed pre-commitments of around 2.4 million sq feet during the year, signaling strong confidence in the market.

Mumbai's gross absorption rose by 23% to 9.4 msf in 2019 compared to 2018. In line with Colliers’ forecast, BFSI occupiers dominated the leasing activity garnering a 27% share, followed by flexible workspace operators (19%) and technology occupiers (15%). This was well supported by supply infusion of 4.2 msf during 2019 spread across the micromarkets of Goregaon/JVLR, Andheri East and Thane, the report said.

Demand in Pune up 17 percent, touches new peak

In 2019, Pune witnessed highest ever gross absorption of 7.8 msf, a rise of 17 perrcent from 2018. The leasing activity was driven by absorption of pre-committed spaces by technology occupiers and flexible workspace operators as they continued to expand their footprint in SEZs. Overall, IT-BPM sector dominated the leasing activity in 2019, accounting for a 50% share, followed by flexible workspace operators and BFSI sector each garnering a share of 20 percent.