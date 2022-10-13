Office sector crosses gross absorption of 42 million square feet in nine months of  2022: CBRE report

The office sector in India witnessed gross absorption of 42.1 million square feet during the nine months of 2022, registering a growth of 66 percent year-on-year (YoY). Supply grew by 4 percent to 35.6 million square feet YoY, said a report titled CBRE India Office Figures Q3CY22.

As per the report, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Chennai led the space absorption, collectively accounting for 62 percent of the total transaction activity from January to September in 2022.

On a quarterly basis, technology corporates continued to drive leasing with a share of 24 percent, followed by flexible space operators (23%), BFSI players (20%), engineering and manufacturing companies (13%), research, consulting and analytics (5%) and life sciences (3%) firms. The cumulative share of flexible space operators and BFSI firms grew from 22 percent in Q2 to 43 percent in Q3CY22.

The non-SEZ segment continued to dominate development completions during Q3CY22, as its share rose to 93 percent from 62 percent in the previous quarter, it said.

The report points out that small (less than 10,000 sq. ft.) to medium-sized (10,000 – 50,000 sq. ft.) transactions drove leasing activity with a share of 85 percent, which was largely stable on a sequential basis.

The share of large-sized deals (more than 100,000 sq. ft.) increased marginally to 7 percent from 6 percent in Q2CY22. Bengaluru followed by Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad dominated large-sized deal closures during Q3CY22, while a few such deals were also reported in Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

With sustained recovery in leasing, moderating vacancy levels and persistent demand for investment-grade assets, the rental recovery continued across cities as multiple micro-markets across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and NBD Manyata in Bengaluru witnessed a rental growth of 1-6 percent on a quarterly basis.

“Compared to 9M (January to September) 2021 , the office sector witnessed a phenomenal recovery in leasing activity in 9M 2022 with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, a gradual acceleration of return to office (RTO), expansion by occupiers and the release of post-pandemic pent-up demand,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

The improvement in occupiers’ sentiments was reflected in a pick-up in tenant enquiries and tour requests - in September 2022, the APAC leasing market sentiment index for India continued to be the highest amongst major APAC markets. Though growth in hiring and technology spending is expected to moderate in the short- to medium-term after witnessing an increase post the pandemic, long-term fundamentals are expected to be resilient, he said.

Cautious expansion by occupiers to continue in 2022

As inflation persists across most major economies, aggressive monetary tightening by central banks worldwide is expected to continue; therefore, a mild economic downturn in several economies is anticipated in the times to come. The impact of this economic downturn on global corporates’ leasing in India is yet to be determined - as for some these factors may slightly weigh on leasing activity towards the end of the year or in 2023, while for others India may continue to remain an attractive, cost-effective option.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR are anticipated to continue to dominate supply in the coming quarters. Non-SEZ buildings would drive development completions, while the share of SEZ supply is likely to decline going forward. Moreover, a strong leasing performance in 2022 is likely to cause vacancy rates to dip marginally or remain range-bound across cities by the end of the year, the report added.