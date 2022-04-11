Office leasing nearly doubles to 11.4 mn sq ft on year: CBRE

Office leasing activities in India picked up pace in the first quarter of 2022, registering a growth of 97 percent to 11.4 million sq. ft on a year-on-year basis, according to a report by CBRE.

The latest report revealed that Bengaluru emerged as the frontrunner in overall office leasing in Q1 2022.

Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi-NCR dominated absorption during the quarter, accounting for almost two-thirds of the transaction activity. Technology corporates drove leasing with a share of about 34 percent, followed by BFSI firms (17 percent), flexible space operators (13 percent), engineering and manufacturing (12 percent) and research, consulting and analytics (11 percent) firms, said the report titled 'CBRE India Office Figures Q1 2022'.

According to the report, office space take-up was driven by small- (less than 10,000 sq. ft) to medium-sized (10,000-50,000 sq. ft.) transactions with a share of around 84 percent. Pune and Chennai, followed by Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, dominated large-sized deal closures.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The report also noted that supply witnessed in Q1 2022 was around 9.4 million sq. ft. – a slight dip of around 11 percent Y-o-Y and 41 percent Q-o-Q. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai dominated development completions, accounting for a cumulative share of about 70 percent.

Supply was driven by non-SEZ developments with a share of around 83 percent. Going forward too, supply would continue to be dominated by Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, which would drive close to 70 percent of the completions in 2022, the report added. SEZ supply would mostly be led by Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, while non-SEZ supply would be led by Bengaluru, followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad, it said.

In Bengaluru, the key sectors driving absorption included research, consulting and analytics (30 percent), technology (25 percent) and BFSI (22 percent) firms. Delhi-NCR leasing outpaced supply, led by tech and BFSI corporates. Transaction activity was driven by the IT and SEZ segments, with a cumulative share of 83 percent. The key sectors driving absorption included technology (21 percent), BFSI (19 percent) and engineering and manufacturing (11 percent) players, the report noted.

In Mumbai, absorption outpaced supply; BFSI and flex players drove leasing. The space take-up was witnessed across both IT and non-IT segments with a share of 53 percent and 41 percent, respectively. Key sectors driving absorption included BFSI firms (24 percent), flexible space operators (21 percent), and engineering & manufacturing companies (16 percent), the report said.

“With the government’s evolving COVID-19 protocols and the recovery in office leasing in 2021, we expect the positive momentum to further strengthen in 2022. We continue to witness a pickup in long-term decision-making by occupiers, aided by ‘return-to-work’ strategies, thereby accelerating project completions,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

“As economic recovery continues to gain momentum, we expect the increase in leasing activity to bring a new focus on large-sized and high-quality buildings by developers to differentiate their assets and attract occupiers. We also expect large institutional players to continue with greenfield investments via JVs / partnerships / platforms or brownfield investments via REITs, which in turn would also boost the upcoming supply in the coming years,” said Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Advisory & Transactions Services, CBRE India.

Going forward, renewals, renegotiations, and addition of flexibility options are likely to be the focus of occupiers in the short term. Clear evidence would also emerge on the corporates' intended shift towards hybrid working policies, with several occupiers planning to implement policies allowing office-based working with the option of working remotely.

Environmental and sustainability issues, such as carbon emissions, the use of sustainable materials, energy efficiency and wellness enhancements are likely to become ever more important to occupiers and owners of office buildings, the report added.