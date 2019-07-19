Office leasing crossed 30 million sq ft during the first half of 2019: Report

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR and Mumbai account for about 80 percent leasing in the country.

Office leasing crossed 30 million sq ft across the country during the first half of 2019 on the back of space take-up by tech corporates, BFSI firms and flexible space operators, says a new report.

Overall in the first half of 2019, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR and Mumbai accounted for about 80 percent leasing in the country.

The share of SEZ spaces in overall space take-up rose from 26 percent to 29 percent during the same review period – mainly led by Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, the report titled CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd – India’s leading real estate consulting firm today announced the findings of its latest India Office Market View – Q2 2019 said.

The office market reached another milestone as its overall size crossed 600 mn sft by the end of first half of 2019, with Bengaluru, Mumbai and NCR being the top three biggest office markets in India in terms of their size. Almost 29 million sq. ft. new office supply added in the first half of 2019 with additions led by Hyderabad followed by Bengaluru, Mumbai and NCR, the report said.

Office space take-up was dominated by small-to medium-sized (<50,000 sq. ft.) transactions. Small-sized transactions (<10,000 sq. ft.) accounted for about 31 percent of the transaction activity in the quarter, while medium-sized transactions (ranging between 10,000 sq. ft. and 50,000 sq. ft.) held a 47 percent share. The share of large-sized deals (>100,000 sq. ft.) rose from 11 percent to 12 percent in the present quarter. Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad dominated large-sized deal closures, while a few large deals were also reported in Hyderabad, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Ahmedabad, the report said.

Occupiers continued to future-proof their portfolios and hedge against future rental escalations by pre-leasing space across various cities. Pre-leasing activity almost doubled in the second quarter, crossing 6 million sq. ft. largely in Bangalore; followed by Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai and Pune. Tech firms and flexible space operators primarily drove quarterly pre-commitment activity.

Further, pre-leasing activity rose from more than 6 million sq. ft. in the first half of 2018 to cross 9 million sq. ft. in the first half of 2019. Tech firms and flexible space operators primarily drove this pre-commitment activity. Pre-commitments were also undertaken by BFSI, automobile, research, consulting and analytics and engineering and manufacturing firms.

The office space take-up was majorly driven by tech corporates accounting for about half of the leasing activity during the second quarter of 2019. This was followed by BFSI firms with a share of 11 percent while flexible space operators came next with a share of 10 percent, the report said. Tech firms have been increasingly expanding and consolidating in almost every major city in the country. As a result, the sector’s share in leasing has grown from 32 percent in the first quarter of1 2019 to almost half in the second quarter of 2019. Other sectors which drove office space leasing were e-commerce and engineering and manufacturing.

“Increasingly, a larger number of global and domestic firms are positioning India as the destination for higher skilled requirements, either for their global operations (through Global In-house Centers – GICs) or for tech-driven services, rather than low-end processes. As a result, we anticipate that the share of tech corporates in overall office space take-up would remain strong in 2019, a trend already visible in the first half of the year,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa – CBRE.