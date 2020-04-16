App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Oberoi Realty prepays Rs 125 crore debt

The Mumbai-based developer said in a statement that the company through its wholly owned subsidiary Incline Realty Pvt Ltd has prepaid 125 listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1 crore each, aggregating to Rs 125 crore and its interest payment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Oberoi Realty said it has prepaid Rs 125 crore debt with interest amount before the due date.

The scheduled date of repayment was April 23, 2020, it added.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 07:52 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Oberoi Realty #Real Estate

